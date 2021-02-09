Inside the world’s largest engine

1. Fuel injection

Being electronically controlled, the fuel injection valves can be manipulated individually, rather than together. When injected into the cylinder and combined with air, fuel is ready for a combined explosion.

2. Exhaust

Exhaust fumes are kept in this chamber to be released or reused. The engine recycles its exhaust for optimum efficiency. Mixing with fresh air, it is reverted back into the engine to be used again. This increases fuel efficiency by 12 per cent.

3. Cylinder

The engine’s cylinders are where the internal combustion takes place. The largest engine has 14 of these, with each producing a power of 5,720 kW.

4. Piston

This gas-tight component moves according to the volume and pressure inside the cylinder. Being connected to the rod, its movement initiates the entire rotor system.

5. Platforms for people

The huge scale of this engine means platforms and stairs are needed with different levels for service crew to reach required parts.

6. Crosshead

RT-flex is a crosshead diesel engine. This means it has a block between the rotational and longitudinal mechanisms. Without this the sideways movement, the rotor would push the piston rod against the side of the cylinder, wearing out the engine.

7. Connection rod

This lever transfers the kinetic energy from the piston to the crankshaft. It does this by complementing the actions of both systems as it connects them.

8. Bedplate

This is the foundation of the engine. Being so large, the RT-flex bedplate consists of multiple parts welded together. Its strength is needed to support the weight of the entire moving structure and keep all its components aligned.

9. Flywheel and crankshaft

The engine’s crankshaft converts the vertical movement of the rods into rotational energy, causing the flywheel to turn. The flywheel stores the rotational energy . When installed into the ship the engine connects to the propellers here to push the vessel through the water. This rotational energy can turn propellers 102 times a minute.